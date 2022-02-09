Brazos County Commissioners meet to discuss landfill ordinance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners held a special workshop Tuesday to discuss a potential landfill ordinance that would make it harder for a company to purchase land to build a landfill.

As part of the ordinance, commissioners would have to designate an area that could potentially house a landfill in the future.

The ordinance, in essence, ensures that anyone wanting to put a landfill at any other location but the spot designated will have to have express permission from the commissioner’s court to move forward with the project.

Also, If commissioners designate an area for a landfill, that doesn’t mean that the area will become one. It simply means that commissioners give conditional approval for the site.

Commissioners say the ordinance is being considered to protect the best interest of property residents that don’t want to live near a landfill.

“If you don’t have this in place, then they can come in and buy a piece of property, and it’s already too late by the time anyone finds out that there’s a landfill going in, and we would have no say so,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters also provided KBTX an update on a potential road bond.

In a previous session of commissioners, court officials mentioned the possibility of a road bond for this November’s upcoming election.

Brazos County Commissioners recently met with a transportation consultant to discuss projects. No project, in particular, was approved, but Peters says he would like to see improvement to Highway 6. He says the bonds are the best option to generate the revenue needed for the road projects, and he would like to see the county obtain matching funding from TxDOT on projects.

“If you borrow a dollar and spend a dollar on a local project, you get a dollar’s worth of value, nothing wrong with that, but if you can borrow a dollar and get five dollars worth of value, that to me makes sense, said Peters.”

Commissioners are expected to have additional workshops on both matters in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.