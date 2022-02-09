Brazos Valley Pavilion celebrates one year of care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health is celebrating one year of the Brazos Valley Pavilion in College Station.

This facility provides services to women and pediatric patients including labor and delivery, postpartum, neonatal, and pediatric inpatient services. In the first year of operation, 2005 babies were born at the Pavilion.

This expansion of women’s services opened in February of 2021. The Director of women and pediatric care, Stacey Stuenkel, says this first year saw challenges with COVID and extreme weather. Tuesday, staff celebrated their hard work.

“We had some cupcakes and had a little bit of an anniversary party earlier and a whole bunch of staff joined in,” Stuenkel said. “Just reminiscing about a lot of the things that we didn’t know were going to happen this past year between just covid and a new layout but we’re a strong team and we’ve excelled. I’m very proud of everybody we have a really good leadership team in place and our nurses are phenomenal.”

Stuenkel says feedback from the first year was great from patients and staff regarding care and the environment. This is something they look to expand on in the future.

“Just continuing to grow our different service lines. We have some fun things coming down the pipeline about how to better serve our patients that are coming in to have their baby, so we have some really great things hopefully to introduce to the community soon,” she said.

Stuenkel did not disclose what their plan is but says she looks forward to announcing that soon.

