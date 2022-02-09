Advertisement

Bryan woman warns people of car decal scam

This is the fake check sent to Michelle Zuckert.
This is the fake check sent to Michelle Zuckert.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scammers are constantly looking for people to fall for their traps, and this time it was Michelle Zuckert.

Zuckert received a text message in mid January asking her to join an advertising program that was involved with a big name company. The text said, “Put a small decal on your car and you will make $750.”

After receiving this text, Zuckert was intrigued. She was excited to find a way to earn extra cash while she is a retired Army veteran of 26 years. The company claimed that she would only need to put a sticker on her car to endorse the company in order to earn cash every week. This program was said to last 16 weeks.

On Feb. 5, Zuckert received her first check of almost $3,000. The check came in a Fed-Ex package with a tracking number. But, when she went to the bank to cash the check, the teller told her that it was fake.

“It sounded too good to be true. It all seemed to be falling into place... I mean big corporation. I did the due diligence, I did my research... I checked out the bank, I checked out the company. It all seemed real,” Zuckert said.

The Federal Trade Commission said that one in 10 adults in the United States will fall victim to a scam or fraud every year. A majority of these scams happen online. Financial experts notice the communication that scammers typically use to contact victims is a red flag. Especially when looking at this scam, being a text oriented scam.

“A company is not going to text you about employment. Typically that will be through email or a phone call,” said Courtney Jasso, a loan assistant at Citizens Bank in Bryan.

Jasso said the next step for an individual who falls to a scam is to bring it to authorities.

“A person needs to contact the police, make a police report, and collect evidence to start building a case. Most of the time people just ignore these situations and that is the wrong way of going about this,” Jasso said.

Zuckert wanted to put her story out there to make sure others don’t fall for scammers like she did. She believes it’s important to spread the word.

“Contact somebody and tell all of your friends. Social media is a nightmare but in this instance, get it out there. Don’t let someone else fall for this.”

If you want more information on what to do if you are scammed or report fraud, click here.

