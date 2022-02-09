City leaders considering open container ordinance for Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council and businesses are in the early stages of considering an open beverage zone for Downtown Bryan.

Currently Sec. 6-26. of the city of Bryan’s municipal code prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain public places including any public street, right-of-way, sidewalk, or pedestrian way located in the Downtown Bryan Area.

However, there are exceptions to the rules. Alcoholic beverages may be consumed in public if consumed as part of a special event that was authorized by the city for which a valid permit or license to sell or serve alcoholic beverages was issued by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Alcoholic beverages can also be consumed in public within an area designated as a licensed “sidewalk café,” as that use is defined by section 62-243, that establishment also being licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for on-premises consumption.

The thought of having open containers in Downtown Bryan brings mixed emotions for some who frequent the downtown area.

Bryan City Councilmember Brent Hairston has called Downtown Bryan home since 1992. He owns and manages Perry Properties, which has overseen the renovation of three significant buildings in Downtown Bryan, and the recent construction of a fourth building, Perry Place. Hairston feels that any decision that is made will affect the long-term character of Downtown Bryan.

“I want people to continue to feel safe and comfortable in Downtown Bryan,” said Hairston. “My worry is that we may unintentionally turn Downtown Bryan into more of an entertainment district, maybe akin to a 6th Street in Austin, as opposed to what it is now that is inviting for all.”

Hairston says he is also concerned with policing implications that the new ordinance may bring.

“A concern of mine is that it may make policing more difficult in Downtown Bryan,” said Hairston. “Right now, since open containers are prohibited, that gives police a tool in controlling Downtown Bryan.

“In the last two years, we’ve had multiple incidents, particularly with a couple of bars in north downtown, one of which has closed but we had to bring pressure from the city, from the district attorney, and also from the TABC that ultimately resulted in one bar closing down and the other bar modifying their habits,” said Hairston. “Police have responded to multiple bar fights, gunshots, there was one incident where there was a hit and run involving four pedestrians and fortunately those businesses have modified and one shut down, but I worry that in the future, other businesses will come in like that and we need to give the police the tools that they need to be able to control.”

Some Downtown Bryan businesses feel a little differently. For some small businesses, it’s been a challenging couple of years as they navigate all the challenges presented by the pandemic. Debbie Rodriguez, owner of Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant says the change in the ordinance will liven up the downtown area and bring in new customers, which are good for all businesses located in the area.

“I think it would be beneficial to the restaurants downtown because that will draw more customers to come down and get their drink and walk around and visit the other shops,” said Rodriguez. “I think it’s a great idea.”

Rodriguez says Downtown Bryan is growing by leaps and bounds and businesses have to adapt to the growth.

“There’s a lot of potential, a lot of growth still yet for downtown,’ said Rodriguez. “We need to visit and sit down and look at all those different areas because it’s come a long way. People are coming downtown but we need more. We need to get those newcomers, the students that haven’t been down here yet.”

“Change is difficult,” said Rodriguez. “Change is important. If we do not grow and move forward and change we’re gonna miss the boat. So we have to stay on top of what’s going on.”

We’re told a meeting with downtown businesses was scheduled for early next week but was postponed for an unknown reason.

