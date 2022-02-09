During challenging times, some BCS businesses find ways to become pandemic success stories

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The past two years have presented some of the most difficult challenges many small business owners ever could’ve imagined, but there have been some local success stories who have overcome the odds.

Only about one week past its first anniversary, Lewis and Co. Salon continues to enjoy business that’s booming.

“You’re never going to get an appointment the week of, ever, unless a miracle happens for you, but most of us are booked out about three, four-plus weeks,” Lewis and Co. Salon Co-owner Payton Lewis said. “We just can’t keep up. It is just amazing and such a huge blessing that we have such a high demand for people to be in our space.”

Co-owners Payton and her mom Molly Lewis started their venture for their own business long before the pandemic started, it just never worked out. When the pandemic did rear its ugly head, Lewis says that turned out to be their reset moment where they were able to take a step back and rethink things.

“We didn’t have any income for about eight weeks,” Lewis said. “I think that we learned a lot and it helped us grow.”

Despite various lenders advising them to wait, the Lewises opened their salon in February 2021. They say they were done waiting on their dreams, which is why they decided to go against that advice.

“I think we have the connection we have with our clients and vice versa is exactly why this been the most successful business,” Lewis said. “We’re super grateful, and I think that everyone who gets their hair done can understand the relationship you have with your stylist is something special.”

Lewis says by May they were already fully staffed with stylists and bursting at the seams.

“I think that has a lot to do with feeling inviting,” Lewis said. “Our space is a very inviting space. I call it luxurious but cozy because when you’re in here, you kind of feel like you’re at a home, but it’s also a luxurious experience getting the services that we provide.”

Just about a month after the pandemic began in April 2020, a new local brewery put itself on the map. Old Main Brewing Company released its first beer, and co-founder Nate Munson says they’ve enjoyed great success ever since.

“A big part of that has come from just the community alumni from A&M, the former students who engage us, and then also just building really great relationships with other businesses,” Munson said.

Munson says they’ve distributed their beers across most parts of Texas. Their launch actually took place primarily in the state’s larger cities like Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, and it wasn’t until COVID restrictions eased that the company focused back in on Bryan-College Station. Now, they’ve grown as much as they can without having a taproom, Munson says.

“There’s just so much demand and so many people that keep asking us, ‘We need some place to go,’” Munson said. “That’s really ultimately what drove us to say, ‘Okay, now is the time.’”

What’s more is Old Main Brewing wants to bring their community into that opening process. That’s why they’re looking for investors and crowdsourcing the project.

“It’s just huge to bring people into the process and have that support and kind of starting to build that loyalty with the brand, and again, just to introduce ourselves,” Munson said. “Being able to serve customers and guests something that they can relate to, something that has some tradition to it, that they can feel proud of and a part of what we’re building.”

As much as their decision to crowdsource is about getting the community involved, Munson says it’s also about their business model. He says they chose one that minimizes overhead costs, which is why they contract a lot of their production equipment and lease their production and storage spaces.

“We didn’t want to just step into this lightly and say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take on a $1 million loan and throw up this big, fancy facility,’” Munson said. “We wanted to be very smart about the approach and make sure that we were opening something that’s the right size for the demand that’s in the market.”

Munson says they’re looking to hit their investment target of $100,000 by the end of March. They’ve reached about 30% of that already. Investors will receive 1.5 times of what they contribute, so someone who invests $1,000 will get repaid $1,500 from their revenue. There are also extra perks for those who invest a certain amount.

Munson says it’s very important they have a presence in the community they want to be involved in.

“I mean, we’re Aggies. One, we just love the area, and two, it’s just what our brand represents,” Munson said. “That’s the community we want to give back to. That’s a big part of why we started this business is to have the ability and the means to give back and contribute. We also want to hire people and introduce jobs. We want to make other people’s lives better. This isn’t just about us.”

If you’d like to invest in Old Main Brewing Company’s future taproom or find more information about the venture, click here.

