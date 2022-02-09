Free pet microchip and rabies vaccination event Saturday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Animal Center will be kicking off the new year with a microchip and rabies vaccination event on Saturday, February 12. This event will take place at Tiffany Park, 3890 Copperfield Dr. Bryan, TX 77803. The event will be from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm. Ashley Rodriguez with Bryan Animal Center joined First News at Four to talk about the event.

In order for pets to receive free microchips and rabies vaccines, owners must show proof of residency within the city limits of Bryan. They can do this by bringing a BTU bill or a valid ID. Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first come first serve basis, so get there early. There is a limit of four pets per household.

This event is beneficial to the community for many reasons. Rabies vaccines are required by the state of Texas, so it is essential that every pet has one. Microchips are also important in case a pet goes missing. Rodriguez recounts that they have “had several instances where pets have been missing for months, even years, and because they were microchipped” and they were able to get the pets home.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.