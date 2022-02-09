Advertisement

Grimes County rancher offers $1,000 reward for stolen sign

The sign was stolen from The Urbanosky Ranch in Plantersville.
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County rancher is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps recover a sign that was stolen off his property.

Jerome Urbanosky said a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers sign was recently stolen from his ranch on County Road 201 in Plantersville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Urbanosky at (281)797-5715.

