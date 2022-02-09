Advertisement

Hearne claims share of District 27-2A Championship

By John Wilson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls basketball team beat Holland 48-23 Tuesday night to claim a share of the District 27-2A title with Thorndale. Ciarrah Golden led Hearne with 15 points. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a9-1 record in district play.

Hearne and Thorndale will play a post season seeding game on Friday.

The Lady Eagles went three rounds deep in the playoffs last year.

