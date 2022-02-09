Local DJ makes documentary about his journey running from College Station to Las Vegas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the summer Of 2019, Robert Mwandia, also known as DJ Rob, ran from College Station all the way to Las Vegas to promote a live music festival.

Today, he and his team are producing a documentary to showcase not only the run but their efforts to make BCS Fest a reality.

Mwandia’s goal was to run 45 marathons in 45 days to raise money using Kickstarter, but things did not exactly go to plan. Mwandia explained his difficulties saying “we weren’t raising as much money as I would have liked to, so it was difficult to wake up every morning and keep going.” Then, an even bigger setback happened. Mwandia woke up one night with really sharp pain. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery and had to get his appendix taken out. He managed to keep going and finished his journey in 55 days.

After the run, Mwandia met up with a close friend, Stephen O’Shea, who is a director and producer, and he encouraged him to tell his story. So, in hopes of raising more money for his music festival and to inspire others, Mwandia began working on his documentary.

Mwandia’s goal is to one day have a multigenre festival in College Station. He explained “nothing unites us more than music does” and he hopes to showcase some of Bryan-College Station’s local talent.

We are looking for sponsors, paid partnerships, and connections to make both the film and the music festival the best that it can be,” said Mwandia. “Please contact me, Robert Mwandia, at Robmwandia@yahoo.com with any questions about our next step to seeing the project completed.”

