Online rumors spark misinformation about church group traveling through College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department has received an influx of calls concerning a church group after online rumors claimed a link to human trafficking. CSPD says these rumors are false.

Members of the World Mission Society Church of God were going door-to-door at several College Station apartment complexes on Sunday and Monday, CSPD said. It started garnering attention after several Texas A&M students and groups began posting about their interactions online. People who called CSPD said they were concerned because an online rumor links the church’s phrase “God the Mother” to supposed human trafficking.

“We’ve found no evidence of any link between members of this church and human trafficking,” said Tristan Lopez with the College Station Police Department in a statement. “In fact, there are numerous news stories across the country of similar concern and police departments being unable to link the group to human trafficking.”

While residents did feel uneasy during their interactions, CSPD chalks it up to cultural differences.

“The church members are usually described as Asian or black,” said Lopez. “It’s possible that differences in culture, including differences in comfortable personal space distances, are causing discomfort and contributing to residents’ concern.”

When asked about an on camera interview, police declined, saying “This misinformation can be quickly refuted by online searches of reputable sources.”

