Rep. John Raney tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of candidates forum

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Rep. John Raney (R- District 14) tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wednesday evening’s candidates forum, according to a statement sent out from his campaign.

Raney said he was experiencing mild symptoms which prompted him to take a test.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I will keep working from my home office to ensure district business continues. As many of you know, I beat COVID once and look forward to doing the same again,” Raney said in the statement.

He has reached out to the Chamber of Commerce about rescheduling District 14′s portion of the candidates forum, but changes no changes have been announced yet.

The Chamber of Commerce candidates forum will start at 6 p.m., Wednesday. The forum will be available to stream on KBTX.com, the KBTX app, our Facebook page, and Roku.

