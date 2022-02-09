Advertisement

St. Joseph Lady Eagles grab share of district title with 36-29 win over Allen Academy

The St. Joseph Lady Eagles held off a second half rally by Allen Academy as they posted a 36-29...
The St. Joseph Lady Eagles held off a second half rally by Allen Academy as they posted a 36-29 win Tuesday night at Ram Gym.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Lady Eagles held off a second half rally by Allen Academy as they posted a 36-29 win Tuesday night at Ram Gym.

St. Joseph got 8 points each from Leah Bradicich and Claire Boyle while Allen Academy’s Trinity Chapa led all scorers with 25 points and Oliva Dawson added 4 for the Lady Rams.

