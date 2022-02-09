Tiger Swimming Take Second, Third at Region V-5A Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The A&M Consolidated girls and boys swimming teams placed second and third at the 2022 Region V-5A Championships, which finished Tuesday at the Student Recreation Natatorium on the Texas A&M University campus.

The Tiger girls scored 301.5 points to earn runner-up honors behind Friendswood (310), while the boys team tallied 289 points to finish behind Georgetown (339) and Boerne Champion (317).

Tiger head swimming coach Jenny Marquardt was named the Boys Coach of the Meet and shared the Girls Coach of the Meet honors with Alberto Escalante of Champion and Michael Hoskovec of Dripping Springs.

A total of 10 Tigers qualified for the Class 5A State Meet with Champion or Runner-up finishes at the regional meet, with more swimmers likely to be called up based on their times.

Finishing first or second in individual races were freshman Katherine Rasmussen in the 100 backstroke (1st, 56.56) and 200 freestyle (1st, 1:54.55) and freshman Annie Dent in the 100 breaststroke (2nd, 1:06.84) from the girls team. From the boys team were senior Andrew Larsen in the 200 free (1st, 1:42.18), senior Michael Peng in the 100 butterfly (1st, 48.84), senior Eric Xiao in the 100 free (2nd, 47.05) and sophomore Ian Lindberg in the 100 backstroke (2nd, 54.01).

Additionally, the girls 200 medley relay of Rasmussen, sophomore Sam Poole, sophomore Sammy Shankar and junior Claire Riley placed first with a time of 1:47.73. The boys 200 and 400 free relays also struck gold with the foursome of Peng, junior Carston Johnson, Xiao and Larsen taking the 200 free relay in 1:25.67 and the 400 free relay in 3:06.31.

The Tigers also shattered a pair of school records: Dent’s 1:06.84 effort in the girls 100 breaststroke bested Robyn Miller’s old school standard of 1:06.86 from 2011, while Peng, Johnson, Xiao and Larsen’s 400 free relay time of 3:06.31 eclipsed the old mark of 3:10.72 by Hunter Scott, Andrew Zhang, James Rude and Peter Simmons in 2017.

