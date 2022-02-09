Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Band attends School of Rock end of season show to hear their own song played

By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some special guests were able to attend the end-of-season show last month at College Station’s School of Rock.

Members of the band Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol made an appearance to see the kids play one of their songs!

“At School of Rock, we run four-month-long seasons and the students learn their songs and put on a show at the end of the season, which is when this happened, at our final end-of-season show,” said instructor Matt Miller.

“I know Sean, the guy in the center of the photograph. He’s the drummer for Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol. I asked him if we could play their song “Gravedigger” because the theme for this season was Texas Artists. He said sure, and then they were able to come to the show and see the kids play it live. Obviously, all the kids got to meet him and Aaron, the bass player. They gave a shirt and sticker to each of the students and posted videos of the students playing the song on their social media pages. It was awesome to be able to coordinate something that both the kids and the bands will remember for the rest of their lives.”

The end-of-season show last month was held at the Grand Stafford Theater in downtown Bryan.

To learn more about School of Rock click here.

