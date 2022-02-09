Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD football players signed by colleges

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to six more Bryan ISD football players who were signed to play in college during National Signing Day.

Rudder High’s Jeremiah Johnson is headed to Angelo State, Devion Howard is going to Tyler Junior College, M.J. Heard signed to play for Davidson College and E.J. Ezar will play for Missouri University of Science & Technology.

Bryan High’s Hunter Vivaldi accepted a preferred walk-on offer for Texas A&M and Tanner Allen did the same for Texas Tech.

