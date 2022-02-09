Valentine’s Day: Sweets for your sweetheart

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the National Confectioners Association, candy sales leading up to Valentine’s Day are expected to exceed $3.4 billion because shoppers are looking to “treat themselves” and their loved ones during the pandemic.

“Consumers are sharing chocolate and candy more frequently, and shoppers are increasingly looking for little moments to treat themselves,” said John Downs National Confectioners Association President & CEO. “This year’s Valentine’s Day will benefit from both of these rising consumer behaviors.”

In the Brazos Valley, The Chocolate Gallery of BCS created a lineup of sweets and treats that fits this mold.

“For Valentine’s Day we have a variety of items- chocolate and pastry,” said Josh Neubauer. “We have chocolate-covered strawberries. We have our traditional bonbons.”

They also have cinnamon candy hot cocoa bombs.

For those who want to do something a little different than traditional chocolate, The Chocolate Gallery of BCS is now serving heart-shaped cookie cakes with a Valentine’s Day-themed note written on the cake.

According to Neubauer, these cakes come in a variety of flavors like chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, confetti, brownie, and more.

To order any of these sweets and treats, you can place your order online, by clicking here. The Chocolate Gallery of BCS will be open on the Monday of Valentine’s Day until about 1 p.m., according to Neubauer.

Looking for something sweet for you sweetheart? We are live at The Chocolate Gallery of B/CS with some different sweets and treats for Valentine’s Day❤️ Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.