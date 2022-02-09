Advertisement

White House denounces Florida GOP over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would...
The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history.(Source: Matthew Kaiser)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The White House on Tuesday slammed Florida Republicans over a proposal to ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s schools.

A White House spokesperson weighed in on the legislation, dubbed by activists as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, shortly after a GOP-controlled committee approved the measure.

“Every parent hopes that our leaders will ensure their children’s safety, protection, and freedom. Today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most – LGBTQI+ students, who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves,” the White House statement read.

The bill states that “a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Parents could sue a school district for violations.

The measure, which has also been introduced in the state House of Representatives, has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history. Both bills are still in the committee phase.

Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, who sponsored the proposal, told lawmakers in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday that the bill wouldn’t forbid spontaneous discussions but would bar districts from incorporating LGBTQ topics into curriculum.

“Some discussions are for with your parents. And I think when you start opening sexual-type discussions with children, you’re entering a very dangerous zone,” Baxley said.

Asked about the proposal on Tuesday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “I haven’t looked at any particulars of anything but I do think you’ve seen instances in which kids are encouraged to be doing stuff with like a gender ideology and I think the parents really do need to be involved in that.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident Sunday evening involving a vehicle that struck a...
Bryan PD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 has died
. According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Local GoFundMe sees over $100,000 in support for critically injured baby
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Bryan police have Texas Ave closed between N Garden Acres Blvd and Edgemore Drive to...
Texas Avenue closed in Bryan after motorcycle and SUV collide
Caught on camera: Surveillance cameras caught the moment Friday night that a battery tank...
Fiery blasts in the Brazos Valley are linked to the same company

Latest News

We are a 501 (c) (3) non-profit providing Law Enforcement Agencies, Fire Departments, School...
Dogs from K9s4COPSs have assisted with taking in $2 billion worth of contraband off streets
Lewis & Co. Salon and Old Main Brewing Company are two local businesses that have found great...
During challenging times, some BCS businesses find ways to become pandemic success stories
Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with fatal crash
Bryan woman warns people of car decal scam
Bryan woman warns people of car decal scam