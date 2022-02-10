Advertisement

18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation

Six Min, 18
Six Min, 18(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in College Station is facing another charge.

College Station police got search warrants to look at Six Min’s phone this week.

Authorities say they found graphic Snapchats between Min and the child sent over several days in January.

Min was arrested for the assault on Jan. 29. He’s now facing an additional charge of online solicitation of a minor, the bond for that charge is $100,000.

