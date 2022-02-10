Advertisement

2022 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, Preseason All-SEC Team Announced

SEC Baseball
SEC Baseball(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Feb. 10, 2022)-----Ole Miss has been predicted to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were also announced.

Six different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Ole Miss led the way with four, followed by Arkansas with three, Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt with two and LSU with one. Arkansas was predicted to win the SEC Western Division, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State tied for the second most votes. Vanderbilt was the pick to win the Eastern Division, followed by Florida and Georgia.

Two Preseason All-SEC Teams were selected by a vote of the head coaches. Ten schools were represented on the All-SEC teams with Ole Miss leading the way with five selections. Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt each had three. LSU and Vanderbilt claimed an SEC-best three first team accolades.

The 2022 regular season for SEC teams begins Feb. 18 with conference play set to begin March 18. Eight SEC teams have been ranked in the top-25 of the preseason polls.

The 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament will take place May 24-29 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

2022 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Eastern Division

1. Vanderbilt (9) - 87

2. Florida (3) - 77

3. Georgia (2) - 68

4. Tennessee - 63

5. South Carolina - 43

6. Kentucky - 34

7. Missouri – 20

Western Division

1. Arkansas (5) - 80

T2. Ole Miss (4) - 77

T2. Mississippi State (4) - 77

4. LSU (1) - 62

5. Alabama - 38

6. Texas A&M - 36

7. Auburn – 22

() – First place votes

SEC Champion: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)

2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Barco, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss

3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas*

OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*

DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina

RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
Online rumors spark misinformation about church group traveling through College Station
Police say a gunman killed five people and then himself in Texas. (Source: KTVT via CNN...
5th victim of alleged murder-suicide in Texas dies
Beer being poured in a mug Flickr / djromanj / CC BY 2.0
City leaders considering open container ordinance for Downtown Bryan
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County
Friends, family and professional colleagues have been seeking ways to support the Driskell...
Fundraising event next week to support local man battling brain cancer

Latest News

Texas A&M Softball Hosts Aggie Classic to Open 2022 Season
Track & Field Splits Travel to Albuquerque, Nashville
Trio of Aggies Earn SEC Rider of the Month Honors
Britt and Dallas Highlight Thursday’s ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’