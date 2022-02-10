Advertisement

67th MSC SCONA conference focuses on national security

Admiral William H. McRaven at SCONA
Admiral William H. McRaven at SCONA(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This year, the MSC Student Conference On National Affairs (SCONA) will host its 67th conference titled, “Fortifying the Foundation: Strategies for Safeguarding American National Security.”

The Student Conference on National Affairs was developed by two Texas A&M University cadets, John Jenkins and Bud Whitney, in 1955 in collaboration with the first director of the Memorial Student Center (MSC), J. Wayne Stark.

MSC SCONA 67 will focus on such issues as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the Southern border, future energy sources, and many others.

The conference consists of multiple guest speakers and roundtable discussions. During each roundtable discussion, the delegates will have the task of developing a written policy proposal with the help of their roundtable facilitator, who is the subject-matter expert in that particular field. Each roundtable will have three days to complete their policy proposals, which will all be judged to determine a winner announced at the banquet on the last night of the conference.

“It is just an outstanding opportunity that you don’t normally have any chance of achieving in a single university,” said “NextGen: Adapting to a New Age of Energy” roundtable facilitator, Chrisma Jackson. “By bringing to bear the wealth of these great speakers that come from throughout the U.S. combined with the students throughout the U.S. it really allows them to bring to bear that fruit and walk away with a tangible product.”

Guest speakers will include:

  • Admiral William R. McRaven, USN, Ret. - Ninth Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command
  • General David H. Berger, USMC - 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps
  • Lieutenant General S. Clinton Hinote, USAF - Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration, and Requirements

Thursday morning Admiral McRaven spoke in the Gates Ballroom at the MSC. McRaven is a retired U.S. Navy Four-Star admiral and the former Chancellor of the University of Texas System. During his time in the military, he commanded special operations forces at every level, eventually taking charge of the U.S. Special Operations Command. His career included combat during Desert Storm and both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. He commanded the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Captain Phillips. McRaven is also credited with developing the plan and leading the Osama bin Laden mission in 2011.

”I really hope that people take away from Admiral McRaven that inter-agency is really important as he mentioned throughout his speech,” said SCONA 67 Vice Chair of Communications, Joseph Muir. “Every person that goes into the public sector the wants to serve our nation. They all play a very key role in protecting America and ensuring that we are the country that leads the world and protects the national interest of America and democracies.”

