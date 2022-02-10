Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born

By Erica Lunsford and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Family and friends of a Tennessee girl are remembering the 7-year-old after she died of complications from COVID-19 just days after her baby sister was born.

Adalyn Graviss developed an autoimmune response that turned into a rare kind of inflammation called Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) that affects the brain and spinal cord, WVLT reported.

Hundreds of people donated thousands of dollars to support Adalyn’s family.

Adalyn’s classmates and friends are planning to have a kid-friendly celebration of her life on Friday outside of her Knoxville home.

Navy-Jane Pace, Adalyn’s friend, shared what she will miss about the girl.

“She was a really kind friend, and we both had a lot of opinions that we would agree on,” said Pace. “I miss her, and I hope that I get to see her again soon.”

Holly Pace, Adalyn’s former Kindergarten teacher, said the 7-year-old always shared her love for Jesus and enjoyed encouraging others.

“I knew right away that she was a different kind of kiddo,” said Holly. “She was wise and responsible, just like a little mother hen. She had the light of Jesus in her, and she was not afraid to tell people about him. She was so excited to tell me that she believed in Jesus, and she wanted her friends to.”

She said Adalyn would often pray for a baby sister and just had her dream come true last week when her sister was born.

