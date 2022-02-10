Brazos County hopefuls spar over various issues at candidate forum ahead of March primary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum at the Brazos Center Wednesday evening, and there was a wide variety of issues wanted to be discussed.

Eleven candidates spanning three Brazos County races had their chance to tell residents why they’re the best choice for their vote. Those races included Texas House of Representatives in District 12 and Brazos County Commissioner in Precincts 2 and 4.

“Border security, property taxes - just unregulated property taxes that are driving a lot of older people out of their homes - and school taxes,” Brazos County resident Jimbo Polka said when asked which issues are most important to him. “I hope a lot of them who are elected will do what they say. One thing I’m really for is term limits.”

Property taxes was a popular issue. One Bryan voter said he wants to vote for a county commissioner candidate who can implement more processes to help out homeowners.

“Every year, I have to go to the tax house to protest my taxes, and it’s always one against four. I don’t feel like I have a voice when I go in front of that board,” Bryan resident Rafael Pena said. “Right now, you get a homestead exemption, but that only applies to the school district. It doesn’t apply to the city or the state, and I would like for it to apply across the board.”

Pena says he liked what some candidates had to say about finding alternative revenue sources, such as gaming.

“I think it’s a good idea because you start looking at other ways to generate taxable revenue, and gambling is one of them,” Pena said.

Funding for the Brazos County Health District and mental health facilities was one topic that was discussed, which was an issue close to the heart of another Bryan voter.

“For so long, we didn’t identify with it,” Bryan resident Felicia Benford said. “We didn’t want to acknowledge that mental health was an issue, but now that we’re seeing that it’s not only adults, it’s also happening with our children, and so I think that we need to be able to find that properly, to get everyone the proper care they need.”

Benford says she supports more funding for the health district, too.

“I think the pandemic has done us a great disservice, and I think a lot of people were displaced and lost their jobs due to the pandemic,” Benford said. “As far as the health district is concerned, they lost a lot of positions and staff. I think to better serve the people and the community, I think we need to make those positions available again.”

The debate between Texas House of Representatives in District 14 was called off because incumbent John Raney said he was sick, but his opponent John Harvey Slocum did show up.

Early voting opens on Feb. 14. Election day for the primaries is March 1.

