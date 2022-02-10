Advertisement

Brazos County photography studio offering free photo shoots for first responders

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s an annual tradition now in its fourth year. In honor of First Responders Month, Specialties Photography in Bryan is celebrating first responders from the Brazos Valley by offering free basic photo sessions.

Law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs, 911 dispatchers, and firefighters qualify for this free photoshoot. The complimentary 40-minute session includes $75 to spend on prints, digital files, and much more.

Frankie Wylie, studio manager at Specialties Photography, says this was an opportunity to give back to the community while giving first responders and their families a memento they can cherish for a lifetime.

“You can’t really show enough support and thankfulness and gratefulness for what they do for our community, and so it’s a way we can give back,” said Wylie.

The free sessions are only available for the month of February, and the first responder must be in uniform. Sessions can include family members and even pets.

Wylie says First Responders Month is the studio’s favorite time of the year.

“Our First Responders Month is literally our favorite month of the year because as we do this consecutively we have gotten to see families grow,” said Wylie. “We have one first responder who has come in every single year and surprise, last year he brought a new baby with him, so we have seen his family grow over the course of four or five years, and that’s exciting to us.”

For more information on how you can book your free session, click here.

Specialties Photography is located at 3644 Coppercrest Drive in Bryan, TX 979-696-9898

