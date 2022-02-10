Britt and Dallas Highlight Thursday’s ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Logan Britt and Micah Dallas highlight the debut of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show when ‘Aggie Baseball Hour with Jim Schlossnagle’ airs Thursday, February 10 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ from 7-8 p.m. or tune into the broadcast locally on Sports Radio 1150 AM and The Zone 93.7 FM in Brazos Valley and worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile app. The show will also have live video streaming on the Texas A&M Baseball Facebook page. Find details at 12thMan.com/baseballhour.

Britt is one of the top returning Aggies, playing in 49 games last season. He posted a .270 batting average with five home runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases and hit a home run the sparked the Aggies to a win over Texas. Dallas transferred to Texas A&M after three seasons at Texas Tech. He posted a 12-5 record with five saves, a 3.47 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 158.1 innings with the Red Raiders.

Coach Schlossnagle will be joined by select players and guests for the one-hour show five times throughout the season. The show is hosted by Texas A&M baseball’s radio play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Monaco. The show will highlight special features, questions from the audience and prizes each week for those in attendance during the 2022 campaign.

The show airs on three Thursdays during the regular-season, including February 10, March 24 and May 12. One show falls on a Wednesday – April 6. The final show will air on a postseason date to be determined.

This marks the first year for the ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’ and it is brought to the airwaves by Learfield.

