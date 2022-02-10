Bryan Dining Days starting February 15

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Dining Days is your chance to win great prizes while supporting local restaurants, and it all benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank. This event will take place from Feb. 15 to 28. Abigail Noel joined First News at Four to share why this is an event no one should miss.

Noel explained that Bryan Dining Days is a new edition of Bryan Restaurant Month, which happened last February. This year they wanted to change things up, so now they will have a shorter timeframe. Restaurants participating in Bryan Dining Days will have one-of-a-kind specialty menu items.

Sign up for Dining Days for free here. Anyone who signs up will receive a digital pass on Feb. 15. Once they have access to the pass they can check-in at more than two dozen participating restaurants. Engel & Völkers will donate $1 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank for each check-in, up to $1000.

Noel hopes that Bryan Dining Days gives people “some more incentives and more prizes that get people really excited to go visit their favorite Bryan restaurants.” For one check-in, people get a chance to win one of three Bryan restaurant gift card packs, valued at $100 each. With five check-ins, people will have the opportunity to win a private wine tasting for up to eight people at Vino Boheme + Charcuterie. Seven check-ins gives people the chance to win pair of tickets to a Full Moon Dinner at Ronin’s Farm and a $100 gift card to their restaurant. Participants are encouraged to check out as many participating restaurants as possible.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.