Bryan ISD elementary students honor veterans, first responders, and medical professionals for Valentines Day

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love, appreciation and gratitude were on the menu Thursday afternoon in the Sul Ross Elementary School cafeteria in Bryan.

Students prepared over 1,200 valentines cards for current and former U.S. military members, law enforcement officers, first responders, and medical professionals.

Thursday’s ceremony marks the 24th Valentine for Veterans program, and the first year the school added law enforcement officers, first responders, and medical professionals.

School officials say the gesture from the students is a way to display some of the Bryan ISD Essential Eight character traits in action like kindness and gratitude. School officials also say this was a way to teach students about the vital role family, friends, and neighbors play while serving the community and country.

Roger Smith, a service officer with the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, ended Thursday’s program by performing TAPS on the bugle. He says it was an honor to participate in the program and see the excited children.

“I want to thank all the kids,” said Smith. “I think it’s amazing that the schools are putting forth this information about the veterans.”

Lisa Tarver, Sul Ross Elementary School’s music teacher, says the students put a lot of time and effort into Thursday’s programs and performances. She says the program was extra special for students because many of them have family members that serve in the capacities being honored.

“This was just exciting to them,” said Tarver. “That they could share their appreciation because they have an idea of what hard work it takes to be in an area of service.”

