College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development

CSFD responding to house fire in attic
CSFD responding to house fire in attic(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are responding a fire that started in the attic of a house in the 1200 block of Amistad Loop.

Firefighters say no one was inside the home when the fire started. The house seemed completely empty with no cars in the garage or furniture in the house. There is a sold sign in front of the house, according to CSFD.

A cause for the fire hasn’t been released at this time. There’s been no word on any injuries yet.

