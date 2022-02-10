Advertisement

College Station police release new photos of robbery suspect

The crime happened in the morning hours of January 27th.
The crime happened in the morning hours of January 27th.
The crime happened in the morning hours of January 27th.(Image provided by College Station Police)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New photos of the man suspected of robbing someone in the parking lot of the Walmart store in College Station last month have been released by police.

The crime happened in the morning hours of January 27th.

Anyone with information is urged to contact College Station Police at 979-764-3600.

