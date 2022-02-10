CSHS floral design students host class for the public

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Floral design students at College Station High School are sharing their skills and knowledge on floral design through classes open to the public.

College Station High School Agriculture Science teacher, Maranda Ritch, says these classes are an opportunity for the students in the practicum and advanced classes to share the knowledge they gained in the classroom with others.

“I think it is important for the kids because they have to verbally explain the steps,” said Ritch. “Usually, I’m telling them what to do, but now they have to figure out how to tell other people.”

In the class, guests will get a vase and have the opportunity to take their arrangements home.

The class is on March 8 and is $35 per person. To register contact Mritch@csisd.org or sign up at https://tx-collegestation.intouchreceipting.com/.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the students had advice for those making arrangements for that special someone.

Cut the flower stem at a 45 ° degree angle, but don’t cut flowers all the same length if you don’t want them all the same size.

Measure flowers upside down against the container.

Place your “mass flower” otherwise known as your biggest flowers first.

To learn more, view the video below.

