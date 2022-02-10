Advertisement

A Day Without Immigrants demonstrations planned for next week

Immigration reform is still a major issue to be addressed by national leaders.
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Demonstrations are expected around the country including here in Brazos County next week.

A Day Without Immigrants awareness campaign is scheduled to happen on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Immigrants and supporters say they are frustrated with the lack of immigration reform policies by government leaders.

Carlos Eduardo Espina of College Station is working to raise awareness locally.

”The idea is A Day Without Immigrants, which means immigrants or anyone who supports the immigrant community doesn’t go to work, doesn’t spend, and doesn’t send their children to school to support and raise awareness that immigrants are here and we’re very upset with the situation, the promises that aren’t being kept,” he said.

Right now Espina doesn’t know if a march will happen here in town Monday but says he’ll be in front of the White House in Washington.

