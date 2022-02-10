Downtown Bryan’s Quiet Zone project sees new delay

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Plans for Downtown Bryan’s Quiet Zone have hit another roadblock.

The city has been trying to lower the noise levels downtown for years. Construction crews have been making modifications at train intersections to create a quiet zone for the two tracks.

At this week’s city council meeting staff announced a new problem with Union Pacific Railroad that’s preventing them from working in the right of way.

“We enjoy the train being down here but the quiet zone may be the better thing to be able to help people come down here and stay at the hotel,” said Michael Perez, Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine Owner.

Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar said they are holding off on the next phase until they get permission to work in the right of way.

“They didn’t find on file a right to cross agreement for any of the crossings in our quiet zone and it’s not unexpected when you think about how old the City of Bryan is,” said Kaspar. “They drew a line in the sand, we need to get these agreements in place before we can issue you a right to be in the right-of-way to build the rest of these medians. So that’s our latest delay,” he said.

Those delays will cost taxpayers’ money.

“We might need to find another $2 million to be able to cover those costs but I’m very hopeful that it will come in under that. We just don’t know yet,” said Kaspar.

Perez hopes the project will finish sooner and on budget.

“Once they get that done I think that will be a good thing for us,” said Perez.

Union Pacific tells us they are working as quickly as possible and are committed to the project with Bryan.

“We are working as expeditiously as we can. There were design changes made to the initial quiet-zone application that caused some delays, but Union Pacific is committed to working with the City of Bryan and moving this forward. We look forward to continued discussion and coordinating our efforts,” said Robynn Tysver, of Union Pacific Railroad.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t discovered or brought to our attention by the Union Pacific folks until it made it to the land office so we had approved plans. They approved our construction ideas but then that had to go through the various offices of Union Pacific,” said Kaspar.

The city hoped to have the Quiet Zone finished by 2023. Staff say it could be 2025 but now aren’t sure. Right now they have budgeted about $5.5 million for the project.

