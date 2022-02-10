Fundraising event next week to support local man battling brain cancer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release provided to KBTX by the organizers of an event next week that will help raise money for Chris and Rachel Driskell:

“The Power of Love Fundraising Event aims to help local couple Chris and Rachel Driskell face extensive medical debt resulting from Chris’ diagnosis of a rare and inoperable brain cancer.

Chris & Rachel have been married for 14 years and are parents to 6 children. Rachel is an established local wedding photographer and the sole family provider for the past two years as Chris has been unable to work due to his declining health. Throughout 2021 Chris suffered seizures and endured multiple brain surgeries which resulted in lengthy hospital stays.

In November 2021 the Driskell family learned that despite several forms of treatment, Chris’ tumors and cancer spread throughout his brain and spine.

Chris’ condition is incurable and he is currently receiving hospice comfort care services.

Friends, family, and professional colleagues have been seeking ways to support the Driskell family and wanted to use the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday to celebrate Chris and Rachel’s love for one another while demonstrating how the power of love felt for the Driskell Family in the community can be used to make a meaningful impact during this difficult time. The Power of Love fundraiser was created as a true crowdsourced effort hosted by the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley at Peach Creek Ranch.

The Power of Love fundraising event takes place at Peach Creek Ranch on Tuesday, February 15th from 6:30-9:30 pm. The event provides all friends, families, couples, lovers, and hopeless romantics in the local community with the opportunity to celebrate the Power of Love. The event will feature eats & sweet treats, a cash bar, music by DJ Rob the Hat with music to keep you on the dance floor, a photo booth, silent auction, and more!

Tickets are on sale now for $50/each and can be purchased online here or by viewing the Facebook event page here.

Tickets will also be on sale at the door on the evening of February 15th. For those unable to attend, monetary donations can also be made through a GoFundMe created for the Driskell family which can be viewed here.

Everyone in the community that knows the Driskell Family, as well as those who may have never met them but desire to celebrate the Valentine’s Day holiday in a meaningful way, are all encouraged to participate.

“For the last several months I have had a couple of friends offer to host a fundraiser in our honor and I have respectfully declined until I recently broke down and accepted. It was time. This event gives us the boost we need to continue the fight, to remember we are so loved, and has opened my eyes and given me hope for life while renewing my faith.” says Chris’ wife Rachel Driskell.

This event would not be possible without the help and support of the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley. The entire wedding and event community has come together to donate every item needed to host this fundraiser at no cost in order to allow the Driskell Family to truly benefit from every dollar received. Special thanks to Peach Creek Ranch, Party Time Rentals, Perfectly Planned, Fabulous Fare, Downtown Event Services, Garden Party by Green Teams, The Hilton Hotel, Buppy’s, D’Vine Cuisine, Cocktails 4 U, What’s Poppin’ BCS, Rob the Hat, and Alpha Lit College Station for donating the venue, food, drinks, music, event planning services, and decor to make the Power of Love a night to remember.”

