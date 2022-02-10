Local law enforcement agencies swear in 10 year old battling cancer

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple Grimes and Brazos County law enforcement agencies welcomed the newest member to their departments. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, dreams of being a police officer and agencies like the Navasota Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department made sure that happened Wednesday.

“I appointed him to honorary sheriff of Grimes County, and part of my comment was that ‘you’re an inspiration to more people than you’ll ever realize,’” Grimes County sheriff Don Sowell said.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is now an Honorary College Station Police Officer — DJ, whose dream is to become a peace officer,... Posted by College Station Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

DJ was diagnosed with metastatic anaplastic ependymoma brain and spine cancer in 2018 and was only given five months to live. He has undergone 11 brain surgeries since then but still keeps a positive outlook on life, according to DJ’s father Theodis Daniel. His dream was to be sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies, but he reached over 200 Wednesday.

“It touches your heart to see somebody in that situation to have such an outlook on life and is so positive,” Sowell said.

DJ was inspired to become an officer by watching his father, who’s a military veteran. He’s also inspired by Abigail Arias, who was an honorary police officer in Freeport, Texas. Arias died at 7 years old from a rare cancer in November 2019. Daniel says DJ honors her legacy at every ceremony.

“Most times, the kids will shy away from law enforcement,” Daniel said. “Devarjaye is humanizing the badge right in front of you and showing law enforcement in a different light.”

Daniel said he wants to bring awareness to childhood cancer and show the importance of having joy in hard times. He said the love and community DJ has received from people all around Texas has kept him strong and hopeful.

“The smallest things in the world, we overlook and we treat each other bad, but, at the end of the day, we need each other,” Daniel said.

DJ and his family will soon be hitting the road for more swearing-in ceremonies. According to Daniel, about 1,300 more agencies around the country want DJ to join their agencies. Daniel said some of those agencies are in Tennessee, Nevada and California. If you would like to support DJ and his family, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.