Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police believe a vehicle struck a pole early Thursday morning on E. 29th Street in Bryan causing some residents to lose power.
Police responded to the call around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene, no vehicle was found. However, police say the damage is consistent with a vehicle crash.
A portion of East 29th Street, in front of the Circle K gas station in Bryan, is closed while crews work to clean up the situation.
Police say it appears there is damage to both the power pole and a transformer.
