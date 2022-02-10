Texas A&M researchers find air quality in office buildings better than inside homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M say the air you’re breathing could be worse than what you would find at your office. A new study found air in office buildings was better than what they found in homes.

Working from home is commonplace now compared to before the pandemic, but is the air inside your home clean?

“The air conditioning , we have a very different HVAC system that we have in an office building than in our houses. This is allow us to clean more frequently the air so we have a much healthier air here while at the office,” said Dr. Genny Carrillo, an Associate Professor with the Texas A&M School of Public Health.

Carrillo worked with Aggie counterparts at their McAllen campus to study the air quality in a number of their homes in South Texas. She said people get more exposure in homes to things like household cleaners and mold.

“One of the things we can do to improve that is to use air purifiers for example if your kid has asthma or allergies they do improve the symptoms,” Carillo said.

Parents like Joane Espinoza say clean air is on her mind with three children.

“I noticed when we’re in the house for a long period of time we kind of sneeze, like constantly, so it’s just all that dust and things like that but I never try using very strong chemicals,” said Espinoza.

Carrillo and her colleagues’ research showed the air quality directly impacted how a person felt.

”We did a survey as well of different symptoms that the participants were feeling or having before and after and what they and the results were that they were feeling worse after working at home than while working at the office,” said Carrillo.

Other suggestions include opening windows when the air outside is nice, limiting what cleaners you use in your home, and maintaining your A/C system and filters.

The EPA says the average American spends more than 90% of their time indoors.

