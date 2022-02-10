Texas A&M Softball Hosts Aggie Classic to Open 2022 Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team kicks off the 2022 campaign this weekend at home when it welcomes Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UT Arlington and Western Kentucky to Davis Diamond for the Aggie Classic.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies are coming off a 32-23 season that saw them advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th-straight year. A&M returns 13 letterwinners, including seven position starters and three starting pitchers in 2022.

Texas A&M brings back 67% of its run production from last year, while also returning the top five individual batting averages from the 2021 squad. Senior standouts Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog were each mentioned on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List and named Preseason All-Southeastern Conference selections.

Pitcher Kayla Poynter opted to use her fifth season granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is joined by two returning pitchers in Herzog and Grace Uribe. The trio combined for 320.2 total innings in 2021 and tossed 255 strikeouts.

LEADER OF THE PACK

Veteran head coach Jo Evans is one of the most winningest coaches in all of NCAA Division I softball. The legend is fourth in career wins (1,269) among active head coaches and 10th overall. She trails Carol Hutchins at Michigan (1,672), Patty Gasso at Oklahoma (1,336) and Donna Papa at North Carolina (1,319).

STARTING STRONG

Under the direction of Evans, the Aggies hold a perfect 25-0 record in home openers. Overall, Texas A&M is 24-1 in season openers under the hall of fame head coach with the lone blemish coming in 2012 against BYU at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

Texas A&M’s meeting with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be the first in program history, while the Aggies will meet with the A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and UT Arlington Mavericks for the 17th and 88th time, respectively.

The Aggies have dropped just a single game against the Islanders, winning the last nine meetings between the two programs. UTA has taken the last two games over the Aggies, but A&M is 31-6 overall in Aggieland against the Mavericks.

FOLLOW ALONG

All five A&M games are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all 10 games of the tournament.

Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and the full tournament schedule can be found here.

