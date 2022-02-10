Three Republican candidates vying for Brazos County District Clerk in primaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some familiar names will be vying for the Brazos County District Clerk seat this year, as those looking to replace the current seat holder shared concerns.

Gabriel Garcia is the Brazos County District Clerk who was elected to the position by a less than 5% margin in 2018. In the following months, Garcia and opponent Margaret Meece battled with a recount and even lawsuits alleging campaign violations.

Now, three republicans including Garcia, Meece and Krystal Kelly will be on the March 1 ballots for the position.

As the current District Clerk, Garcia said his main duties surround organizing court records and working with law enforcement to maintain an effective court system. If reelected, Garcia said he will continue to grow communication and finish up archiving records.

“There are projects we have going on that I’d like to finish. I enjoy helping people and I like coming to work. Working with the deputy clerks is a privilege,” he said. “The communication is so much better, we have office meetings every Friday morning before we open the office. We have meetings to discuss any issues that may come up, procedures, customer service is always a big thing. I’m very confident we can continue raising the bar in this office in that way.”

Garcia said during his time, the district clerk and other county offices have moved to more paperless modes of work.

Opponent Krystal Kelly is a current paralegal with The Benn Law Group who said past experience working in the District Clerks office allows her to know what will help other attorneys and paralegals work with the office.

“I want change. As a paralegal, we’re not experiencing some of the things that were promised to us or that should have been fixed that were addressed years ago,” Kelly said. “Things that we used to have access to are no longer accessible. There’s not a transparency there as well and we are having a slower turn around getting our orders back. Things that are pertinent to have to keep our files moving.”

Kelly said bringing back JusticeWeb would be a first priority.

Margaret Meece is a local attorney with Meece and Associates who said she has struggled with communication from the office as well.

“I have to work with our District Clerks office everyday. There are some problems in the District Clerks office and I’d really like an opportunity to fix them,” she said. “Three years ago we had access to our District Clerk, his cell phone was published on the counties website and it’s not anymore. And mine will be. I will be there 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday any working day and on holidays and weekends after hours I will be there in case of emergency.”

Both Meece and Kelly said others in their profession have shared the same trouble accessing records and working with the office.

All three candidates said their experience will play a key part in the election, either in the District Clerk Office itself or working in the justice system.

If elected to the office again, Garcia said he wants to grow their presence in court rooms.

“I feel, next term, we will be able to put deputy clerks in the courtrooms of the district courts. Right now, we have them in the county court of laws, but I feel we can also service the courts better and attorneys, the citizens of Brazos county. We can even do more by having deputy clerks in the district courts. Everything’s just a process,” he said.

Kelly said one thing she thinks will be important is working with the deputy clerks in the office and being present whenever possible.

“Its important that I can get in there with them and we work together. I am going to be there, I’m going to work, it will be my full-time job. I will be there early and I will stay late as necessary and make sure I’m accessible to the public as well and to our court staff. I will work hand-in-hand with them, that’s a priority as well because we all have to function and be efficient together,” Kelly said.

Meece highlighted her experience in legal and court settings as a reason she will be able to pickup the job quickly if elected.

“I am an attorney which means I have a doctorate degree in the law. I am a former judge so I’ve already served as a county department head. I presided over cases, I know what the judges and the courts need from our district clerks office from their actual perspective. I am familiar with absolutely every single kind of document that is filed in or generated by our district clerks office and I know what priority needs to be given to them because I have worked in it so long,” Meece said.

Following the interview with KBTX, Garcia said he was aware of discussion about him being missing from the office. He said these claims are untrue and he is often in the office.

One Democrat will be running for District Clerk unopposed on March 1, Searcy Toliver. Toliver will be on November ballots facing the winner of the Republican ticket.

