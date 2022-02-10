Trio of Aggies Earn SEC Rider of the Month Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M equestrian standouts Lisa Bricker, Haley Redifer and Hayley Riddle have been named Southeastern Conference Riders of the Month for January for their strong efforts in the Aggies’ 10-8 win over No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 29, the league office announced Thursday.

Bricker earned the honor for Reining, while Redifer and Riddle were recognized for Fences and Horsemanship, respectively.

The senior from Temecula, California, native scored a 72 on Otis defeating Baylor’s Daisy Kaufman score of 70. The point proved to be crucial as A&M edged No. 4 Baylor at home, 10-8. The win improved Bricker’s record to 4-2-1 on the season and marked the fourth time registering a 72 or better. It marked the 16th career win for the senior.

Redifer, a senior from Barboursville, Virginia, registered a career high 92 with Carrera, which bested Baylor’s Caroline Fuller’s score of 90. She earned Most Outstanding Performer honors for her efforts, marking the second MOP on the season. Already the school record holder, it registered as the 11th of her career. The ride marked an Aggie season high, and Redifer became only the third rider in program history to score a 92.

Riddle, a senior from Gainesville, Texas, scored a 76.5 to defeat Baylor’s Ellen Schrotoenboer ride of 72.5, earning MOP honors for the second time this season. The point was the first one earned for Texas A&M in Horsemanship providing a momentum swing as the Maroon & White won the event, 3-2.

The recognitions mark the second time this season Texas A&M has been awarded monthly honors. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Caroline Dance, MacKenzie Chapman and Malena Lopez were named Riders of the Month for November.

Next Up

No. 2 Texas A&M travels to No. 5 Georgia on Feb. 12 at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.