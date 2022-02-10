Warrant amnesty offered next week in College Station, here’s what that means

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warrant amnesty is being offered in College Station from Feb. 14 to March 4. Municipal Judge Edward Spillane joined First News at Four to explain what warrant amnesty is and why it is being offered.

Warrant amnesty allows anyone who has an active warrant in College Station Municipal Court to come to the court and pay off their case with the warrant fee waived. They can also call one of the clerks on the phone instead of coming into court. The warrant fee--which is waived during this period--is $50 per each case. Most importantly, during this time period people will avoid being arrested.

The week after March 4, they will have what is known as a warrant roundup.

“Chances are if you have an active warrant and you haven’t come to court, then you could be arrested at any time with that active warrant,” said Spillane

Spillane believes warrant amnesty is good for the court and the defendants, saying it allows people to “avoid the embarrassment of having an arrest on [their] record.” Spillane says it’s an incentive and it’s giving people the opportunity to be proactive.

People can find out if they have an active warrant here. They can also call the College Station Municipal Court at 979-764-3683.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

