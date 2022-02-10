Your Vote Counts 2022: County Sample Ballots

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now that the deadline for filing in the 2022 Primary has passed, sample ballots are available to help voters know what will be on the ballot this election. The information on sample ballots helps voters to cast informed votes, they list polling places and hours and contain an image of what the actual ballot will look like.

Below are the sample ballots available in each county.

