Your Vote Counts 2022: County Sample Ballots
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now that the deadline for filing in the 2022 Primary has passed, sample ballots are available to help voters know what will be on the ballot this election. The information on sample ballots helps voters to cast informed votes, they list polling places and hours and contain an image of what the actual ballot will look like.
Below are the sample ballots available in each county.
- Austin County
- Brazos County
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Houston County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- San Jacinto County
- Trinity County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
