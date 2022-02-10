Your Vote Counts 2022: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for Primary election
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Candidates and voters are gearing up for the Primary election. The primary election chooses which candidate in either party will run in the upcoming General election. Voters will choose either a Republican or Democrat ballot to vote on in this election. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your ballot is cast.
Voting Dates and Deadlines
Anyone registered to vote can vote early but it must be in person, unless you qualify to vote by mail.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
Mail-in ballot applications must be received, not postmarked, by the county’s early voting clerk by Feb. 18. Applications can also be dropped off in person or sent in by fax or email, but the county must receive a hard copy within four business days. Click here to download an application or request one to mailed to you here.
Brazos County applications can be mailed, emailed or faxed to the following:
- Brazos County Elections Administrator Office
- 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, STE: 100, Bryan, TX 77803
- Email: BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov
- Fax: 979-361-5779
Early Voting Polling Locations
In Brazos County you can vote at any of the five early voting polling locations. The early voting schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Feb. 14 - Feb. 18 (Monday - Friday)
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Feb. 19 (Saturday)
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Feb. 20 (Sunday)
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Feb. 22 - Feb. 25 (Monday - Friday)
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Room)
- Arena Hall
- Galilee Baptist Church
- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
- Memorial Student Center (MSC)
Election Day Polling Locations
On Election Day, March 1, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the last day to cast your vote in the primaries. Don’t be discouraged by long lines, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your vote.
- Millican Community Center
- College Station Meeting and Training Facility
- Galilee Baptist Church
- Zion Church of Kurten
- Parkway Baptist Church
- College Heights Assembly of God
- First Baptist Church - Bryan
- Beacon Baptist Church - Bryan
- Bryan Ballroom
- Brazos County Election Admin Office
- 300 E WJB PKWY, STE 100, Bryan Tx (**Ruth McLeod Training Room)
- Memorial Student Center (MSC)
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Lincoln Center
- College Station City Hall
- College Station ISD Admin. Bldg
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
- Castle Heights Baptist Church
- St. Francis Episcopal Church
- A&M Church of Christ
- Arena Hall
- Brazos Center
- Wellborn Baptist Church
- Living Hope Baptist Church
- Church Of The Nazarene
If you live outside of Brazos County, click the links below for your county’s voting location(s):
- Austin County
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Houston County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- San Jacinto County
- Trinity County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
