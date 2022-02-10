Advertisement

Your Vote Counts 2022: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for Primary election

(Photo: FOX19)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Candidates and voters are gearing up for the Primary election. The primary election chooses which candidate in either party will run in the upcoming General election. Voters will choose either a Republican or Democrat ballot to vote on in this election. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your ballot is cast.

Voting Dates and Deadlines

Anyone registered to vote can vote early but it must be in person, unless you qualify to vote by mail.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

  • be 65 years or older;
  • be sick or disabled;
  • be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
  • be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
  • be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Mail-in ballot applications must be received, not postmarked, by the county’s early voting clerk by Feb. 18. Applications can also be dropped off in person or sent in by fax or email, but the county must receive a hard copy within four business days. Click here to download an application or request one to mailed to you here.

Brazos County applications can be mailed, emailed or faxed to the following:

  • Brazos County Elections Administrator Office
    • 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, STE: 100, Bryan, TX 77803
  • Email: BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov
  • Fax: 979-361-5779

For more information on what you need to bring to vote, click here.

To see what will be on the ballot, click here.

Early Voting Polling Locations

In Brazos County you can vote at any of the five early voting polling locations. The early voting schedule is as follows:

DateTime
Feb. 14 - Feb. 18 (Monday - Friday)8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Feb. 19 (Saturday)7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 (Sunday)10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Feb. 22 - Feb. 25 (Monday - Friday)7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Election Day Polling Locations

On Election Day, March 1, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the last day to cast your vote in the primaries. Don’t be discouraged by long lines, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your vote.

If you live outside of Brazos County, click the links below for your county’s voting location(s):

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
Online rumors spark misinformation about church group traveling through College Station
Police say a gunman killed five people and then himself in Texas. (Source: KTVT via CNN...
5th victim of alleged murder-suicide in Texas dies
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
Friends, family and professional colleagues have been seeking ways to support the Driskell...
Fundraising event next week to support local man battling brain cancer
Beer being poured in a mug Flickr / djromanj / CC BY 2.0
City leaders considering open container ordinance for Downtown Bryan

Latest News

CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Admiral William H. McRaven at SCONA
67th MSC SCONA conference focuses on national security
CSHS Floral Design Class
CSHS floral design students host class for the public
Your Vote Counts 2022: County Sample Ballots