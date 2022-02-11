Aggie women extend winning streak to 3 with 76-58 win over Vanderbilt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team picked up their third straight win Thursday night following a 76-58 win over Vanderbilt Thursday night at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M was led by Kayla Wells and Qadashah Hoppie who each tossed in 19 points.

Texas A&M (14-9, 4-7 SEC) will host No. 14 LSU (20-4, 8-3 SEC) Sunday afternoon at 2pm. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

