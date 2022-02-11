A&M Travels to Take On Top-Ranked Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team squares off against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Notables

The Aggies to continue their winning ways inside Auburn Arena as the Aggies hold a 5-0 record inside the venue. A&M’s last win over a ranked opponent came in 2020 when A&M snapped Auburn’s perfect home record (16-0) with a 78-75 upset victory over the 17th-ranked Tigers. The Maroon & White also upset No. 8 Auburn on the Plains, 81-80, in 2018. In their first three trips to Auburn after the arena was built, the Aggies won the first three meetings by an average score of 12.3 (65-56 in 2013, 71-61 in 2015 and 81-63 in 2016).

Last Time Out

The Aggies fell to LSU, 76-68, on Tuesday. Texas A&M recorded 14 steals, the second-most by A&M this season, and won the turnover battle, 22-15. The Aggies outscored the Tigers, 22-16, in points off turnovers. The Aggies hauled in 22 offensive rebounds, which second in a single game this season. Henry Coleman III registered his second-career double-double and his fourth consecutive game in double figures, scoring 12 points and hauling in 12 rebounds. Tyrece Radford scored a team-high 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting with a career-high four 3-pointers. Wade Taylor IV added 12 points off the bench, marking his ninth game in double figures this season. Quenton Jackson recorded his sixth-straight game in double figures as he scored 11 points and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Scouting the Aggies

A candidate for the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.0 per contest. Coleman ranks second at 11.0 points and is the team leader with 5.9 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 13.5 and 6.9 respectively.

Scouting Auburn

Auburn is coming off their first loss in SEC play, falling at Arkansas, 80-76, in overtime Tuesday. Jabari Smith is the team’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game and adds 6.8 rebounds. Wendell Green Jr., and K.D. Johnson are averaging 13.2 and 13.0 points, respectively, and Walker Kessler is nearly averaging a double-double at 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds. Kessler is the nation’s leading blocker with 104 on the season.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Andraya Carter on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

