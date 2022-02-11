Brenham ISD names Youngs as Cubs’ new AD / Head Football Coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees announced the hiring of Danny Youngs as the Cubs’ next athletic director and head football coach Thursday evening.

The former Brazoswood Bucaneer head coach replaces Elliott Allen who accepted a position to become Bastrop ISD’s new athletic director.

Youngs has 24 years of coaching experience with the last 8 as a head football coach.

Release from Brenham ISD:

Tonight, the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Mr. Danny Youngs as the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for the Brenham Independent School District. Coach Youngs will assume the new leadership role next week.

“Coach Youngs impressed the committee with his emphasis on the whole athletic program, discipline, and character. One committee member described him as a kid magnet that will build relationships with families and community members to bring students into all of the athletic programs. Coach Youngs stressed the importance of working with local youth groups and students at the junior high level to ensure the athletic program has a strong foundation and continued success. We are excited to have Coach Youngs join Cub Nation and lead our athletic programs into the future,” said Dr. Tylor Chaplin, Superintendent of Brenham ISD.

Coach Youngs has been in the coaching profession for 24 years with eight of them as Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach. He played baseball in college at Ranger College and Howard Payne University and later received his Bachelor’s Degree from Tarleton State University. He has been married to his wife Mindy for 9 years. Mindy is currently the Dean of Instruction at Brazoswood High School and a former head girls basketball coach. They have a seven year old daughter.

Coach Youngs had success at Wichita Falls Hirschi where he turned an 0-10 football program in 2015 into State Quarter-finalist in 2017 (11-3) and Regional Finalist (10-3) appearance in 2018. Most recently Coach Youngs has been the Head Football Coach at Brazoswood High School where he was changing the culture of a program.

“It’s an honor and blessing to be able to bring my family to be a part of this community, ISD and athletics. We are so excited to be here and be a part of Cub nation. We have entered the Pride Lands,” said Danny Youngs.

