Bryan, College Station schools see decrease in COVID activity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station schools are seeing decreasing COVID-19 cases.

Bryan ISD’s COVID dashboard reported five staff and 27 students who have tested positive for the virus as of Friday. College Station ISD’s dashboard reported four new student cases, four new staff cases. CSISD has 32 active COVID-19 cases.

The Brazos County Health District reported 125 new cases Friday.

News 3′s Clay Falls talked to area school districts and health officials today. He will break down reaction for 6 and 10 p.m.

Check out the KBTX COVID-19 Page.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.