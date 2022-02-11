Bryan ISD student named Noon Lion’s Club Career & Technical Education Student of the Month
Dezarae Saenz earned her industry certification in welding.
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School student Dezarae Saenz was recently named the Bryan Noon Lion’s Club Career & Technical Education Student of the Month.
Saenz received her industry certification in welding and currently ranks in the top 5% of her class, according to Bryan ISD.
She also led her Skills USA team to a 3rd-place victory in a State Chapter Display Contest.
