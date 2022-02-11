Advertisement

Bryan ISD student named Noon Lion’s Club Career & Technical Education Student of the Month

Dezarae Saenz earned her industry certification in welding.
Local student earns recognition from Bryan Noon Lions Club
Local student earns recognition from Bryan Noon Lions Club(Bryan ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School student Dezarae Saenz was recently named the Bryan Noon Lion’s Club Career & Technical Education Student of the Month.

Saenz received her industry certification in welding and currently ranks in the top 5% of her class, according to Bryan ISD.

She also led her Skills USA team to a 3rd-place victory in a State Chapter Display Contest.

Congrats to Dezarae Saenz, the Bryan Noon Lions Club's latest Career & Technical Education Student of the...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County believed to be in danger
According to the City of Bryan, the center will be 122,300-square-feet and will feature a large...
Upcoming multi-million dollar facility no longer has general manager
CSFD responding to house fire in attic
College Station firefighters responding to house fire in Midtown development
Six Min, 18
18-year-old accused of sex with child charged with online solicitation
East 29th Street in Bryan Closed after vehicle hit a power pole
Part of E. 29th Street closed after vehicle reportedly crashes into power pole

Latest News

2/11/22
From the Ground Up: Seven generations of ranching and counting
Make sure your compost doesn't have any large matter like sticks.
Weekend Gardener: How to improve your soil
Travis Fields
Travis Fields look to bring sports tourism to Bryan-College Station community
2/3/22
From the Ground Up: Farmers hopeful amid continued high demand