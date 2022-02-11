Advertisement

Centerville’s Jeitz signs track scholarship with West Point

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville’s Kasen Jeitz signed a letter of intent to run track at West Point Friday afternoon in the high school library.

The 400 and 800 meter specialist had received a lot of scholarship offers as a baseball player, but the Army wanted him as a sprinter.

Kasen anchored the Tigers mile relay team that won silver a year ago at the UIL State Track Meet.

Jeitz ran track in junior high, but didn’t return to the oval in high school until last year.

