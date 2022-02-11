Advertisement

The crisis in our schools

Teachers want changes in pay, workload, and safety
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent survey by the Texas American Federation of Teachers found that 66% of educators throughout the state of Texas have recently considered leaving their jobs in the past couple of years. Zeph Capo the President of the Texas American Federation of Teachers (AFT) joined First News at Four to explain why so many teacher feel this way.

The Texas AFT is a statewide union with 66,000 members, including educators, school employees, and retirees. In November they surveyed 3,800 of their members.

According to Capo, the struggles started even before the pandemic. A big issue is teachers’ low pay and stagnant paychecks.

“If you figure in inflation, pay has not increased for teachers on average in the state of Texas in the last 10 years,” said Capo.

Another difficulty is the consistent increase in workload. COVID was no help, exacerbating these issues as well as adding new ones. But these difficulties came to a peak in January.

“We had so many staff out with their own personal COVID crisis that those teachers that were left had to take on all of the rest of the students,” said Capo.

This created a lot of burden for the teachers who were left. It was even difficult to get substitutes because they were not available or simply were not willing to come in and teach under the current conditions in the schools.

They have shared this with lawmakers, but unfortunately the majority of this crisis is one of their own making, according to Capo. He further explained that those in power in Texas have not taken the opportunity to invest in teachers. He says House Bill Three was more about property taxes than it was about funding public education.

Read more about the survey here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

