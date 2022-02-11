From the Ground Up: Farmers hopeful amid continued high demand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In general, last year was a good year for Texas farmers. Despite higher prices to produce, yields were good, and profits allowed them to stay in business another year. but in the world of agriculture, there’s always uncertainty in what the next year will bring.

“There are many, many years when when you do not make that profit, you don’t cover your expenses and you wait for those good years [to] make up and heal from from the shortfalls and the disappointments, production OR price-wise,” says Mark Welch, our grain and economics expert at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. While last year brought high yields and high demands for farmers, they’re already looking ahead to the next set of challenges. Many are rooted in something that started years ago.

“In terms of production and domestic use and exports, and balancing all those factors, it’s impossible, then, to not view that with any particular commodity, and not overlay that with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Welch says. For more than two years, virtually no aspect of life has gone untouched by the pandemic. Welch says there are signs that the economy is rebounding both here and abroad.

“We’re seeing some of our domestic uses for grain come back. Ethanol for fuel, as gasoline demand is picking back up again. The real driver has been the export market.”

In fact, around 90% of grain sorghum, a staple in Texas, exclusively goes to China. Relying that much on one spot for exports may be concerning, but Welch says farmers are ready.

“One of the major advantages that a producer has in this high cost, high price, uncertain environment, is to do what you do well,” Welch says. “Trying to do that in a situation of tremendous uncertainty, volatility, it’s a real challenge. Our farmers are willing to make that investment year in and year out.”

