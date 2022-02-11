Advertisement

Honored to share some on-air experience with Calvert ISD video production students Thursday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert ISD video production class isn’t just watching or reading about television news, they are actually doing it on a daily basis as they work on a weekly newscast focused on news surrounding their community, school, sports and even weather.

‘The Calvert News’ is uploaded to the district’s web site Calvertisd.com and the school’s Facebook page on Thursdays.

Calvert ISD web site

Thursday afternoon I got an opportunity to see some of their work first half and take questions about issues they face on a regular basis.

Over lunch we laughed about people getting in our shots during sporting events , how to be more conversational when you’re on the air, and using digital technology to their advantage in an effort to work smarter - not harder.

The program, run by Dan Arnold the District’s Technology Director, is in its second year and the desire is that the students are able to enter the broadcast industry with some hands on experience when they feel they are ready.

